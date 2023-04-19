Experience The Ultimate Festival At Tecno Spark 10 Fest In Ikeja City Mall!

Calling all fun lovers, fashionistas, and the whole of Lagos to head down to Ikeja City Mall this Saturday to experience the ultimate festival experience at the TECNO Spark Festival. This festival promises to be unforgettable, packed with exciting activities and prizes.

This festival is THE FESTIVAL as there will be lots of music, arts, entertainment and the best part, Pictures!! With the TECNO SPARK 10, you enjoy 50MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera for those magic moments. Thanks to its unique features, TECNO Spark 10 has completely changed the game for selfie freaks and game-loving fans!

But wait, there’s more! Prepare to have your mind blown by some of the hottest live music acts in the Nigerian scene, including TECNO Brand Ambassador Fire Boy DML, Ice Prince Zamani, and Peruzzi, amongst others.

There will be fabulous prizes to be won! From smartphones to TECNO merchandise, there’s something for everyone. Take advantage of this opportunity to win big while having a great time.

This is a FREE event; simply register here. It’s quick and easy, and you’ll be one step closer to experiencing the ultimate SPARK Fest. So mark your calendars and join the TECNO Spark 10 Festival this Saturday. It’s going to be a day to remember!

What’s your favourite Fireboy song?