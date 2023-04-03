Family Calls For Justice As 22-Year-Old Lady Is Found Dead In Her Room, Boyfriend Arrested

The family of a 22-year-old lady, identified as Kabirat Sobola who was found dead in her room are demanding justice as they claim the police is not doing enough to get to the bottom of the matter.

Kabirat Sobola, a former student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, was reportedly murdered in her room in Abeokuta on Friday, February 4, 2023.

When the deceased, a National Diploma holder, was not reachable for hours, her boyfriend went to the police station to report her missing but the police detained him.

A family member who identified herself simply as Mrs Sobola told Punch: “Kabirat was found dead on her bed with a knife beside her, having a deep cut on her neck and her chest.

“Her phone was missing; the police have neglected these parts without mentioning them in their report.

“When she was declared missing for days, her boyfriend went to make a complaint at the police station on Friday, March 3

“According to the DPO, the boyfriend met him at the counter, saying he was looking for his girlfriend, the DPO suspected him because it was not up to 24 hours.

“He asked him (boyfriend) when last he saw her, and he replied that he still talked with her around 10am on Friday, then, the police said it was just around 1pm, and he was reporting the incident.

“So the DPO detained him. The following day, the parents were also called because everyone had tried calling her but her phone wasn’t reachable.”

Sobola said they all went to the girl’s house and found her room locked while the police tracker was indicating that the girl’s phone was inside.

She added, “When they opened the door, they saw a key on the ground, and they entered and saw the girl’s corpse lying on the bed and a knife was placed beside her.

“She had a deep cut on her neck, and on her left chest, her phone was missing. The police didn’t bother looking for it.

“From their findings about the guy, there is nothing that indicts the guy. They didn’t talk about the phone, knife, or anything.

“The guy is presently at Oba Prison and there would be another proceeding on April 27.

“We want justice for the girl, justice must be done.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, adding that the matter has been taken over by the command’s Homicide Section.

Oyeyemi said: “From the investigation conducted, it was discovered that it was the boy that killed the girl, it seems they had fought before so, it seems he went to the girl’s house and killed her and he was arrested by the police and the case was transferred to the Homicide Section.”