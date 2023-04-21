Fani Kayode Jubilates As Court Dismisses N4.6bn Fraud Charge

The Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has taken to social media to celebrate the court of appeal’s dismissal of the corruption allegation leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, linking him to a former minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman.

Recall that Fani-Kayode was indicted by the EFCC over a total sum of 4.6 billion naira from the former minister of Finance Usman.

READ MORE: We Silenced Atikulators, Exposed Obidiots; It Is Time To Heal Nigeria — Fani-Kayode

According to the former aviation minister, via his Facebook page said, this is the second time the ‘God has done it and it is a testimony of His goodness and mercy’.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “Yesterday the Court of Appeal quashed the charges filed against me, the former Minister of Finance Nenadi Usman and others at the Federal High Court in Lagos by the EFCC for the misappropriation of 4.6 billion naira and money laundering. The case lasted for 7 long years. Glory be to God.”

“This is the second time the Lord has done this and it is a testimony of His goodness and mercy”.

“History records that in 2008 I was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lagos and was prosecuted by the EFCC for the misappropriation of 19.5 billion naira.

“Again the case lasted for 7 long years”.

“Thanks be to God, I was discharged, acquitted and cleared of all charges in 2015”.

“Yesterday the Lord did it again. On both occasions His grace and mercy fought for me and my innocence spoke for me”.

“God is awesome in battle and faithful to His own! He is my shield, my glory and the lifter of my head! Glory be to His name.” He added.