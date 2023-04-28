Fans React As Mark Angel Gushes Over Comedienne Emmanuella’s Transformation

Popular skit maker Mark Angel has sparked reactions among the online community after he shared a video that illustrated the ‘growth’ of kid comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel.

Sharing a photo compilation video of the child star’s previous and currents looks, Mark Angel wrote: “Growth.”

Emmanuella who became a star at a tender age due to her skits has gradually grown into a pretty teenager and netizens couldn’t help but gush over the transformation.

Many gushed over her current look, celebrated her beautiful maturation and also appreciated Mark Angel for doing a great job with her.

See reactions below: