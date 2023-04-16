Five Best Institutes With Tech Certifications For Nigerian Students

Nigerian universities are usually overcrowded as students long to be properly educated with tech-related courses.

While it is the desire of every young Nigerian learner to get admission into universities and polytechnics, there are some institutes that offer tech courses where certifications are offered.

With the current growing appetite to get certified in the tech profession, Vanguard provides some of the best schools with modern technology courses.

HiiT PLC: HiiT pls is an award-winning information technology school. This establishment has been in existence since 1996 and has been producing first-class programmers for many years. Microsoft, Oracle and Google are all official associates of HiiT. It has study centres all across the major cities in Nigeria.

NIIT: NiiT is a prominent information technology (IT) school in Nigeria. Java, software engineering, and PHP programming certifications among others can be gotten at NiiT. The institution has training centres in major cities of the country such as Owerri, Ekiti, Ibadan, Lagos, Asaba, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Uyo and Onitsha.

GNT Nigeria: GNT, is unarguably one of the most popular IT training institutes in Nigeria. It offers numerous tech courses and its instructors are well-equipped. Some programming languages like Javascript programming, CSS, HTML, Android app development C ++ and more are offered in GNT.

New Horizons Nigeria: New Horizons Nigeria is one of the most successful IT schools in Nigeria. It has been in existence in the United States since 1982, and the Nigerian branch was established in 2005. It gives its best to produce quality. It has study centres across some big cities in Nigeria such as Ibadan, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos etc. There are different programming languages like Java technology, mobile app development, Microsoft technology, HTML programming and CSS Programming etc in the school.

Aptech Computer Education: Aptech Computer Education has training centres in so many cities in Nigeria. Aptech can boast of about 6.5 million students trained around the world. It has been an official partner with Cisco Networking Academy, Oracle workforce, Red Hat and Prometric testing centres. Their programming courses are as follows: Java, Oracle, MySQL, JQuery etc.