Flood Engulfs NPC, NYSC Premises In Lagos

Heavy downpour of rain has caused flooding of the National Population Commission (NPC) and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) premises at Babs Animashaun Road, Surulere, Lagos State on Thursday.

The rain, which started at the area at about 11.30 a.m., continued until about 1.00 p.m. according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

The flooding is of much concern since the NPC is set to conduct the 2023 National Census, a major national assignment, from May 3 to May 5.

When the rain subsided, workers and visitors were seen wading through the flood.

Some staff who spoke with NAN said it was “normal” for the area to be flooded whenever it rained.

However, they said they had expected the flooding to stop after the rehabilitation of Babs Animashaun road, a link road very critical to the connectivity and socio-economic development of the State since it connects Surulere axis to the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“Sadly, the situation is the same. The flooding here continues. I am not sure anyone considered the NPC, NOA and NYSC offices to do anything to stop or reduce the flood.

“We are located close to a canal, which makes it worse. We are not even talking about the effects of walking through the stagnant and dirty water,’’ a worker said.

Over the years, the NPC and NYSC at the area have been witnessing severe flooding after rainfalls.