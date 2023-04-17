God Forbid Binani Becomes Governor, She Lacks Character – Babachir Lawal

Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has downplayed Aishatu Dahiru’s (Binani) leadership ability and character to govern the people of Adamawa State.

Binani is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 governorship election in Adamawa State, Naija News reports.

Recall that during the collation of the State’s supplementary election at the weekend, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the State, Hudu Yunusa Ari, announced that Binani won the election, a development that erupted controversy in the country.

READ ALSO: Supplementary Election: Group Begs Buhari To Intervene In Adamawa Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission following this, subsequently annulled and suspended the election as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, was said to be leading the election when Binani was declared the winner.

However, the REC declared BinanI winner prior to the stipulated time.

Lawal reacting to the Adamawa election brouhaha, said God forbid that Binani emerges the governor while appearing live on Arise Television programme on Monday.

“God forbid, it is impossible for Binani to become governor of Adamawa State.

“At the initial, she was not qualified, she does not have the character, and she did not get the vote. During the first election, take note that I am not PDP or APC.

“But the PDP got 421,525 votes and the APC got 380,275 votes, the PDP was leading with over 31,000 votes at that stage. Now after the collation of about 20 local governments out of 21 in Adamawa, the remaining one local government remains, and that is where the problem started.

“They started doctoring the results, they stole the results and started manipulating it,” Lawal said.