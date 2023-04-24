God Keep You As You Take Temporary Oath Pending Election Invalidation – Atiku’s Spokesman, Bwala To “President-Select”

Daniel Bwala, the presidential spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa campaign council has ill wished president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following his arrival in Nigeria today.

With about a month to his May 29 inauguration, Tinubu landed in Abuja after a one-month “ work rest” in France.

Information Nigeria had reported that Tinubu returned to Nigeria alongside his wife, Remi Tinubu.

His return also, is not farfetched from the concerns and questions raised about his health and whereabout following his trip after the governorship election.

Tinubu left the country for France on Tuesday, March 21 to rest and plan the transition programme ahead of his swearing in.

The All Progressives Congress via its national publicity secretary, Felix Morka had said, “He is fine. After the elections and all of the energy expended, he just decided to take a moment of rest.

“Once he returns and is inaugurated on May 29, there will be no dulling. He’ll be saddled with the responsibility of running a country as massive and complex as Nigeria. I know he’ll be back in the country very shortly.”

READ ALSO: Tinubu, Wife To Arrive Nigeria 2pm Today – Faleke

He said, “It is working rest because even in his rest, he is also taking the time to reach out to heads of government and other levels of leadership of other countries that are vital to the agenda that he is bringing in his new government.

“So, he is not sleeping in his bed; he is also in meetings regularly with all kinds of people who are travelling from other countries to see him preparatory to his inauguration. So, it is a working visit.”

Moreso, announcing his arrival on Twitter on Monday evening, Bayo Onanuga, the Head of Media Publicity, wrote: “Jagaban lands in Abuja!”

However, Bwala, via Twitter welcomed Tinubu, wishing him invalidation at the Presidential Election Petition Court.

He tweeted: “The president-select is back. We thank God for journey mercies and for healing and recovery.

“We pray God keep you and strengthen you as you prepare to take the oath of office temporarily, pending the invalidation of the election by the tribunal and/or the Supreme Court.”

Information Nigeria reports that all eyes are on the judiciary as Nigerians await hearing of election petitions which has about 100 Senior Advocates of Nigeria assembled to plead Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party) and Peter Obi’s (Labour Party) cases.