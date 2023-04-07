Good Friday: Easter Reminds Us God Can Turn Round Unpleasant Situation For Good – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Easter is a season that “reminds us that God can turn an unpleasant situation round for good.”

He said this in an Easter message to Nigerians which he personally signed on Friday, adding that at the heart of Easter is the triumph of light over darkness.

The President said “I join Christians in Nigeria and around the world to celebrate Easter, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, signposting his victory over death.

“It is a season that reminds us that the Almighty can turn an unpleasant situation around for good.

“Recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future, I urge all Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe strongly in our country for better seasons ahead.”

He commended Nigerians for believing in the electoral process that produced the next set of leaders at the federal and State levels.

However, he noted disgruntled sections of the electorate, urging them to allow justice to prevail at the courts.

READ MORE: Buhari To Open 15 Psychiatric Centres Across South-East

“While I congratulate those that have been elected, I acknowledge that it is the right of those who feel dissatisfied with the outcome to seek redress.

“I expect them to wait patiently and allow our legal system to run its course,” Buhari said.

He said it had been a rare privilege to serve as President since Nigerians gave him the first mandate in 2015 and renewed it in 2019.

He noted that his regime’s successes in security, economy, infrastructure, new oil frontier basins, landmark legal reforms as well as food sufficiency, among others, were possible because of the support of Nigerians who enabled him to honour his vows to keep the country united, prosperous and secure.

“As we celebrate this season with our families, neighbours and communities, let us do so in love, compassion, kindness, resilience and forgiveness,” he said.