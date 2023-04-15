Gov. Uzodinma Wins APC Ticket For Imo Guber Election

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for State’s governorship election.

Ahead the November 11 gubernatorial election, the ruling Party conducted its primary election at the Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri, the state capital, on Friday.

Following the excercise, William Kayoda, the chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee, declared Uzodinma as the Party’s standard flagbearer for the November poll.

According to Kayoda, Uzodimma polled 63,618 votes after the Party adopted the direct primary mode of election.

Uzodinma however in his speech promised to redouble his efforts in tackling insecurity and delivering good governance to the people of the State if re-elected.