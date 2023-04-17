Governance Isn’t About Sainthood, Allegations Against Tinubu Remains Unproven – Fashola Insists

Babatunde Raji Fashola, minister of works and housing, says it is practically impossible to have people without any moral baggage in politics and government.

According to him the notion of having saints as public office holders is an illusion.

Fashola who made the assertion on Sunday in an interview with Channels Television in reaction to the litany of scandals and controversies that president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is currently enmeshed in.

He opined that the outcome of the presidential election showed that Nigerians were unconcerned about the controversies trailing Tinubu.

On March 1, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the February 25 election.

Recall in the build-up to the election, there were questions about the health, educational background, exact age, family ties, and source of wealth of the former governor of Lagos.

The forfeiture of $460,000 by Tinubu to the US government in 1993 over alleged involvement in illicit drug trafficking equally elicited questions about his personality.

Asked during the interview why Tinubu is always the subject of controversy, Fashola said the allegations against the president-elect are unproven.

While that Tinubu has a history of prevailing over difficult situations to achieve success, he said that the controversies trailing him might be an indication of a “positive” turnaround for the country.

Fashola said there is no “sainthood” in governance and that the focus should be on performance and efficiency.

“I think those issues have been ventilated sufficiently,” he said.

“When Nigerians have decided, those issues don’t matter. That is what they have said by these votes.

“Every time, it gets more difficult, that is his path to success. There is no easy day for him. The more difficult it gets, you can be sure, it is Asiwaju.

“I think now that all of these hurdles have been surmounted. Maybe there is a divine purpose. Maybe perhaps, this is where Nigeria begins to turn in the most positive ways forever.

“Governance is not about sainthood. It is about efficiency, performance, and delivery.

“You must understand that we should not be looking for saints. All of the allegations that were levelled against him have been either unproven or no evidence offered in support of them but they have run along for a while.”