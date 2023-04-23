Gowon Suspends Prayer Rally In Abia, Gives Reason

Nigeria Prays, an organisation funded by a former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has given reason for the suspension of a prayer rally meant to usher in governor-elect Alex Otti, in Abia State.

Information Nigeria had reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State warned Gowon not to hold the prayer except he apologises to South-Easterners for the role he played during the biafra civil war of 1967 to 1970.

The prayer rally, billed for Sunday, April 23, at the Master’s Vessel Church, Umuahia was expected to attract some dignitaries, top clergymen and women as well as the governor-elect.

READ ALSO: Buhari Holds No Grudge Toward Anyone – Garba Shehu

Chuks Alozie, coordinator of Nigeria Prays in the State, however told Independent at the weekend, the prayer rally was suspended because of the criticisms that trailed the arrangement within and outside the State.

The Plateau-born former military officer was the Nigerian leader during the civil war in which over three million people were killed.

Alozie, however, insisted that the former head of state, and Nigeria Prays should not be dragged into politics.

He said: “We will continue to pray and strive for the peace and unity of Nigeria, especially Abia State.”