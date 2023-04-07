Gunmen Abduct Former Deputy Governor Of Nasarawa

Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted a former Deputy Governor of Nassarawa state, Prof. Onje Gye-Wado.

Gye-Wado who was deputy governor of Nassarawa between 1999 and 2003 in the administration of Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu was abducted from his residence in Wamba local government area in the early hours of Friday, April 7.

READ ALSO: Interim Government Plot Unpatriotic, Condemable – PDP Backs DHQ

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said, “Information received by the police command indicated that on Friday, April 7 at about 12:30 a.m., gunmen invaded Gwagi Village in Wamba LGA, broke into the residence of the former Deputy Governor and abducted him to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, police operatives attached to Wamba Division swiftly moved to the scene, but the hoodlums had fled with the victim before their arrival,” the police spokesperson stated.

Nansel added that the state Commissioner of Police had further mobilized reinforcement comprising police tactical teams, the military, vigilance groups and local hunters to complement the ongoing search to rescue the hostage hale and hearty. He assured the public that the police would do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators of the act and make them to face the law.

He called on those with useful information that would aid the rescue of the erstwhile deputy governor to call the following telephone numbers : 09115629178, 09067877096, 08112692680 and 08104441179.