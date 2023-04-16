Gunmen Kidnap TRACE Corps Officer In Ogun

Some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted an Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) officer, identified as Commander Popoola Azeez Olasupo.

Olasupo was kidnapped around 6:30 am on Sunday around Eledumare-Fidiwo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway while he and his colleagues were on an official assignment.

An anonymous source disclosed that the authorities of the TRACE Corps are making frantic efforts to keep the incident a secret.

However, it was gathered that the police and local vigilantes are on the trail of the suspected kidnappers.

READ MORE: Gunmen Shoot Ex-Indian Lawmaker, Brother Dead On Live TV

The kidnappers were said to have ambushed the men as they suddenly emerged from the bush along the highway.

TRACE spokesman, Babatunde Akinbiyi, did not pick calls to his phone.

But, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

According to him, the command’s anti-kidnapping squad are already after the kidnappers.

“We are combing the forest and we know that they will all be arrested. Ogun State is not a ground for criminals to settle. It is either they leave or we smoke them out of this State,” Oyeyemi stated.