Gunmen Kill Police Inspector In Imo

Unknown gunmen have killed an Inspector of police in Imo State identified as Augustine Ukegbu.

Ukegbu was killed at his village at Umuoshike Ogbor in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state when he went home to celebrate Easter with his family, several police sources confided in our correspondent.

One of the sources, who doesn’t want to be mentioned because he does not have the official clearance to speak on the matter, told PUNCH correspondent that the inspector was kidnapped from his house upon his arrival from his base in Owerri and was later found dead in a bush along Mbutu in the Aboh Mbaise LGA.

The source said, “Inspector Augustine Ukegbu who was serving at Orji police divisional headquarters went home to celebrate Easter with his family at Aboh Mbaise. Around 11 pm, on April 8, some gunmen riding in a Lexus jeep came and kidnapped him from his house in the village.

