Gunmen Kill Six Miners In Plateaus

Six miners have reportedly been killed by gunmen who attacked them on Tuesday night, at their camp in Turu community, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau state.

It was learnt that following the death of the miners, youths from various communities in the area blocked the Jos-Abuja highway in protest, leaving commuters stranded on the road.

Those killed have been identified as Ishaya David, 25 years from Tana; Paul Adamu from Dangyuruk, 23; Bitrus Mancha from Dantou, 43; Davou Boyi from Dawurum, 40; Joseph John from Dawurum, 39; and Timothy Peter, 35.

The attack on the miners comes less than two days after gunmen killed no fewer than seven persons in two separate attacks that occurred in Wereng and Heipang communities of Riyom and Barkin Ladi local government areas of the state.

The lawmaker representing Jos South and Jos East federal constituency in the National Assembly, Dachung Bagos, confirmed the latest killing in a statement on Wednesday

The statement signed by his aide, Danja Dafwam Yakubu, called on the government to come to the aid of his constituents and stop further attacks on the communities

The statement read, “The member representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives, Dachung Musa Bagos, is disheartened about renewed attacks on communities in Plateau State by suspected herdsmen.

“Bagos described as sad the last night attack (Tuesday, April 25, 2023) at 8:00 pm where six people were killed at mining spot in Farinlamba Turu, Jos South Local Government of Plateau State.

“The member is also calling on the Federal security agencies as a matter of urgency to come to the aid of these hapless citizens and provide them with security.

“The member, therefore, calls on all relevant authorities to wake up and protect the lives and property of Nigerians as it’s the minimum requirement from the government.

“The member, therefore, calls on citizens in those areas to be law-abiding and restrain from taking laws into their own hands but be vigilant at all times.”