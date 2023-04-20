He Would’ve Mistakenly Sold Off Nigeria If He Mistakenly Became President – Keyamo, FFK Slam Peter Obi

Two spokespersons for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo and Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) have reacted to the details the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi gave regarding his detention by the British immigration officers at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.

Recall that Obi was detained by the British immigration officers at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom during the Easter period.

Information Nigeria had reported earlier that Obi broke his silence over his controversial detention by the Immigration officials in the United Kingdom.

The Labour Party presidential candidate had said he will never “knowingly break the law” and that he is committed to challenging the 25 February election outcome.

In a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter handle, Obi wrote, “Sometimes as humans, we make mistakes but I will never knowingly break any law.”

Although Obi did not make reference to his arrest and subsequent detention by UK immigration officials at Heathrow Airport a fortnight ago, this is the first time he would speak out since the incident occurred.

Obi added that he is not “afraid of the lies and propaganda” against his person as “they are part of the journey to a New Nigeria.”

The reason for his arrest has remained unknown till date as the UK authorities declined comment on the matter.

But, the Head, Obi-Datti Media, Diran Onifade claimed it was for alleged impersonation.

Reacting via Twitter on Wednesday, the former Minister of Aviation, claimed that Obi cannot be trusted until he tells Nigerians publicly the reason for his detention.

He said Obi must clarify if he violated British laws, either knowingly or unknowingly.

Fani Kayode tweeted, “Until Peter Obi tells us what happened to him at Heathrow Airport and why he was accosted and detained by British immigration officials over Easter, he cannot be trusted or taken seriously.

“Peter Obi’s claim that he never “knowingly” broke the law speaks volumes and suggests that he broke it “unknowingly”.

“Sadly for him not knowing that you broke the law when you actually broke it is no defence and in any case, there are some crimes that are known as “strict liability offences” which do not even need any premeditation.

“Whichever way if Peter violated the law in any shape or form, knowingly or unknowingly, he is in trouble and he will have a case to answer.”

Keyamo, the minister of State for Labour and Employment, on his part in a tweet on Thursday wrote, “So, this is how someone would have MISTAKENLY sold off Nigeria if he had MISTAKENLY become President! Na wa!”

According to him, the ignorance of the law excuses no one.

“’Ignorantia legis neminem excusat’ is the Latin equivalent of ‘ignorance of the law excuses no one,'” he tweeted.