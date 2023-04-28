Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa popularly called Charly Boy has expressed hope his manhood will regain functionality as he revealed plans to have a thanksgiving after surviving prostate cancer.

The 72-year-old ‘Odudubariba 1 of Africa’ in a Twitter post on Friday who said it was important for him to have thanksgiving to appreciate God for sparing his life.

He however promised to inform his online fans when the functionality happens because by then he would be organising another round of thanksgiving.

The self-acclaimed Area Fada and president of ‘frustrated Nigerians’ wrote: “I dey go thank God for sparing my life, from Prostrate Cancer.”

“Hopefully, my instrument go begin function again, I go let una know cos I go do another Thanksgiving for dat one.

READ ALSO: Surviving Prostate Cancer Is My Greatest Gift From God – Charly Boy (Video)

“It’s not easy to be a Manoooo.”

Information Nigeria reports that the entertainer earlier this month revealed his battle with prostate cancer, thanking God for saving him from a disease that rarely spared victims.

He also shared a video of himself being discharged from the hospital after a successful surgery.

Revealing he didn’t have to travel outside the country for the surgery, Charly Boy appreciated the Nigerian surgeon for doing a great job on him as well as his family members and well-wishers for their support during his trying moments.

Charly Boy will however be holding a thanksgiving in a Lagos church on Saturday, April 29.