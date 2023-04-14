How to Win Big Betting on Hockey: Tips and Strategies

For hockey in Kenya, the news of ElitBet‘s shutdown has been a major disappointment. This was one of the most popular sports betting sites for Kenyan gamblers looking to wager on their favorite teams and players. But now that it is gone, where can bettors turn? Fortunately, there are still plenty of options available for those who want to keep betting on hockey games. But if you want to maximize your profits while minimizing risk, there are certain tips and strategies that can help you win big on hockey bets. In this article we will look at some key tips and strategies that can give you an edge when placing a bet on your favorite team or player. From analyzing statistics to understanding value bets, these pointers will help ensure that every wager placed is done with confidence and knowledge. So let’s dive into how to win big betting on Hockey!

Researching the Teams & Players

When it comes to betting on hockey, doing research on the teams and players is key. It’s important to understand each team’s strategies, strengths, and weaknesses as well as the individual player’s performance.

By researching the teams and players you can gain insight into which team has a better chance of winning in certain match-ups. For example, if one team has a strong offensive line but a weak defensive line, then they may have an advantage against another team that struggles with offense but has a stellar defense. Looking at head-to-head matchups is also important as it shows how each team performed in previous games between them. This can give you an idea of how likely each team is to win or lose the match-up.

You should also look into individual player stats such as goals, assists, shots taken, etc., as these can provide valuable insights into their playing style and impact on the game. If a player has been consistently performing well over several seasons or matches, then they are more likely to do so again in future games. On the other hand, if they have been struggling lately then they may not be able to help their team out when it matters most.

Finally, don’t forget about intangibles like coaching strategies and home-ice advantage when researching teams and players for hockey betting. Coaches play an important role in the success of any team by devising strategies that maximize their strengths while minimizing their weaknesses. They also need to motivate their players if they want them to perform at their best during games. Additionally, home-ice advantage can give teams an edge due to familiarity with the rink and crowd support from fans cheering them on in person.

Overall, researching teams and players is essential for successful hockey betting as it helps you gain insight into which teams have better chances for victory in certain match-ups based on past performances and current trends amongst both coaches and players alike. By utilizing this information wisely you can increase your chances of making profitable bets on hockey games.

Pay Attention To Injuries

Injuries can have a huge impact on how a team performs in any given game so it’s important to pay attention to them. If a key player has been injured recently or if there have been multiple injuries to one team within a short period of time then these factors must be taken into account when making any betting decisions. It’s also important to keep track of any changes in coaching staffs as these can also have an effect on team performance.

Consider the Venues

When betting on hockey, it’s important to consider where the games are being played. If a team is playing at home, they typically have a much better chance of winning due to the home crowd support and familiarity with the ice surface. Additionally, various arenas have different dimensions which can give certain teams an advantage over another due to their style of play. For example, a larger arena may benefit a team with a more offensive-minded approach while smaller arenas could provide an advantage for teams who prefer a more defensive game plan. It’s also wise to keep an eye out for any venue specific conditions such as bad weather or inconsistent lighting that could affect gameplay. Keeping track of these types of variables can help you make more informed decisions when betting on hockey.

Utilize Advanced Metrics

Advanced metrics such as expected goals (xG) or expected save percentage (xSv%) can be useful tools for gauging how well certain players or teams might perform in upcoming games. By understanding these metrics, you’ll be able to make better predictions about who will come out ahead in any given matchup and thus increase your chances of making profitable bets over time.

Track Your Bets & Analyze Results

One of the best ways to improve your betting results over time is by tracking them carefully and analyzing the results afterward. Write down each bet you make along with all relevant details such as the type of bet placed, odds used, amount wagered, etc., Then review your results periodically so that you’ll know which types of bets tend to yield the most profits over time and which ones should probably be avoided in future sessions..

Following these tips and strategies should put you in a better position for success when it comes to betting on hockey games. Good luck!