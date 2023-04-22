“I Deeply Regret My Altercation With Olamide At 2015 Headies” – Don Jazzy

Nigerian Entertainer and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has spoken about his altercation with his colleague, Olamide, at the 2015 Headies Awards.

Recall that the 2015 Headies sparked a huge feud between Olamide and Don Jazzy.

During a podcast with former Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyin, Don Jazzy disclosed that he regretted his actions at the Headies and that what he did was out of character.

READ ALSO: “I Can’t Be Faithful To One Woman” – Don Jazzy Confesses

The Mavin boss further disclosed that he already apologized to the organizers of the events as well as Olamide.

“There was the Headies incident, it was out of character and I regretted that instantly as soon as I came down from the stage. I have also apologised to Olamide and the event organisers,” he said

See post below: