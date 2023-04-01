“I Don’t Want That Guy To Ever Hear From Me” – Basketmouth Opens Up On Beef With Ay Makun (Video)

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth has finally addressed his long-standing beef with colleague, Ayo Makun.

During an event, guests urged Basketmouth to speak on their beef and address AY’s claims that N30,000 is the reason they’re no longer friends.

Unfortunately, the comedian stated that he doesn’t want AY to ever hear from him.

He admitted that though he wants to speak on the matter, he knows that many would record it and leak it online.

“My side of the story… Noo. To be honest, I love to talk about it but some people will record it and it will leak. I don’t want that guy to ever hear from me.”

Watch video below: