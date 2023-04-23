“I Pray Before Every Stage Performance” – Davido Reveals

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke aka Davido has revealed that he engages in a prayer session before going on a live performance.

Davido made this revelation in a feature publication by Forbes, the DMW Label Boss spoke about the magazine’s latest edition of Afrobeats All-Star: Pioneering The New Global Sound.

The 30BG crooner informed the publication that his crew is well aware of his habit of entrusting his performances to God prior to hitting the stage.

Davido cited his billionaire father, Mr Adedeji Adeleke, as someone who taught him a lot about Christianity and living a modest life.

He stated that he gained significant insights from observing his father in the workplace, listening to him on the phone, and witnessing his approach to life. Davido said:

“I learned so much from being around my dad, watching him in the office, hearing him on the phone, seeing how he handled life. He’s very humble, principled and a strong Christian. Before I step on any stage, my team knows not to mess with my prayers.”