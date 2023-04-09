“I Spent About $2m On My Last Album” – Davido Reveals

Popular Nigerian Artist, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has stated that he spent $2 million (almost one billion naira) on his third studio album ‘A Better Time’.

The singer said this during his media tour for his new album ‘Timeless’ in the United States.

Speaking on the morning show on Hot 97FM, New York, Davido explained that the figure covered include videos, and promotions.

He revealed that he spent more on his third album than his current one ‘Timeless’, yet has already made more money from it.

“My last album, I will tell you, I probably spent $2 million. That is for everything. You know what I’m saying?

“I haven’t even spent $300k on this album ‘Timeless’. And I made more already in three days. It just shows me the level where African music is going.”

Davido’s third studio album ‘A Better Time’ was released in 2020 with guest features from American heavyweights such as Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Summer Walker.