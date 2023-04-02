“I Time For Fresh Hands To Take Over” — NNPP National Chairman, Alkali, Resigns

Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, the national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has announced his resignation from the position.

The now ex-chairman, who presided over the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party in Abuja last Thursday, in a letter titled ‘Letter Of Stepping Aside From The Post Of National Chairman New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), revealed it is time to give room for fresh hands to take over to build and improve on what he has achieved as chairman of the Party.

He opined that NNPP requires fundamental structural, systemic changes and reorganization at all levels in order to strengthen its base and lead the charge to win the 2027 presidential election.

In a letter signed and written to the national secretary, Dipo Olayioku, Alkali said, “I am pleased to write and convey to you that I have stepped aside as the National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) with effect from today, Friday 31st March 2023.

“Following keenly the events before, during and after the recent general elections held on 25th February and 18th March 2023, it is my humble view that our party, the NNPP, has a great future and potential to emerge as the leading political force that is capable of winning the presidential and all other elections in 2027.

“To achieve this, we must think ahead and plan ahead. And the time is now. Our great party, the New Nigeria People’s Party will require major and fundamental structural and systemic changes and reorganization at all levels of the party in order to strengthen its base, improve its operational capabilities and generally enhance its competitive advantage over and above all the other 17 political parties on the INEC nominal roll.

“Since, we as a party, all believe in and aspire to bring in a better Nigeria through the astute leadership of our Leader, His Excellency, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, I believe, no sacrifice is to much from each and every one of us. I am convinced, this change must start from me. This is precisely why I have decided, with all sense of responsibility, to step aside from the office of the National Chairman of our party to give room for fresh hands to take over and build upon and improve on our modest contributions. I wish, I have done more.

“By this letter, I also wish to inform our national leader and presidential candidate, His Excellency, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and our entire members nationwide that I am still and will remain a bonafide member of our party and I pledge to serve and offer support to our party at all levels to ensure the continued progress and advancement of our party.”