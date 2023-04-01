Ibom Air Apologises For Delay Caused By Anti-Tinubu Passenger

The management of Ibom Airlines has apologised to its passengers for the delay they experienced caused by ‘unruly’ behaviour of a passenger.

The unidentified passenger was whisked off the plane after he publicly spoke against the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday.

The Group Manager, Marketing and Communication, Aniekan Essienette, in a press statement posted on their Twitter page on Saturday, addressed the incident.

He said, “We wish to inform the public about an incident on our 6pm flight from Abuja to Lagos on Friday, March 31, 2023.

“A passenger stood up and began addressing other passengers in a manner considered inappropriate and unruly, as he was making other passengers nervous.

“Our crew deemed his continuous unruly behaviour unsafe and called on airport security to help with the situation. Upon his refusal to stop or disembark peacefully, the security operatives were left with no choice but to forcefully disembark the passenger as a last option.

“We are aware that several videos and reports of this incident are circulating on social media and wish to provide the right perspective.

“Ibom Air wishes to assure our passengers that we maintain very high safety and service standards and will never compromise the safety and security of our passengers.”

“We apologise to the affected passengers for the time it took to disembark this passenger, which caused an otherwise on-time departure to be delayed by an hour.”