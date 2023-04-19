I’ll Never Give Up — Peter Obi, As He Assures Supporters Commitment To Reclaim Mandate

Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi, has said he will not give up in his journey of reclaiming the mandate of what he described as a ‘New Nigeria.’

Obi made the remark on Tuesday, during Labour Party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Asaba, Delta State, where leadership of the Party met to discuss pressing issues.

This was even as the NEC again suspended its acting national chairman, Bashir Apapa; the National publicity secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, others and thereafter set up a disciplinary committee to look into the matter.

Information Nigeria reports that the embattled acting national chairman, Apapa, again dared the Party, describing the outcome of the Asaba meeting as inconsequential.

However, during the meeting, Obi explained that he never expected the journey to New Nigeria to be an easy one, saying that the forces who had, over the years, lived off the old order, were bound to fight back, as is being experienced now.

He said, “if they come at us through land, air and sea, we will respond to them through land, air and sea, but we will remain law abiding and will never give up on the nation.

READ ALSO: FG Announces Five-Year Strategic Steps To Tackle Insecurity

Obi vowed that he would never give up on the journey, until victory was achieved.

The former Anambra governor said, “We are on the right path, and we will remain committed to the course.”

Obi reiterated his commitment to a, “Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian.”

He insisted that the struggle to reclaim the mandate was not about him, as a person, but about millions of Nigerians who reposed their trust on him through their votes.

“The millions of Nigerians who voted for me did not just cast their votes, but they invested their hope in me. They deserve justice.

“So we must stay the course. And beyond regaining our mandate, I am committed to lifting people out of poverty. I remain committed to transforming Nigeria, starting from the North to every part of the nation,” Obi stated.

According to him, there may be more mudslinging on him from those against the emergence of the New Nigeria, saying he would never be deterred by the obstacles along the way to victory.

“I have always lived my life in the most law abiding manner possible. Sometimes, as humans, we make mistakes, but I will never knowingly break any law. I am, therefore, not afraid of the lies and propaganda against my person. They are part of the journey to a New Nigeria,” Obi added.

Sharing further through Twitter he wrote, “I encourage Nigerians to remain calm and steadfast in the journey to reclaiming their mandate of a New Nigeria. I will never give up on this journey until victory is achieved.”