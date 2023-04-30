I’ll Run Kogi With ‘Fear Of God’ If Elected Governor – Dino Melaye Pledges

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye has given an insight into what his government will look like and how he’ll manage the affairs of Kogi State, if elected governor.

Melaye, the PDP candidate for the November 11 Kogi governorship poll in the middle belt State, disclosed that his government will be built on equity, fairness and justice as he would run an inclusive government if elected into office.

According to a statement released on Saturday by Melaye’s media team, the PDP candidate spoke during a visit to the palace of Abdulrazaq Isa Koto, Ohimege Igu of Koton Karfi.

The former senator representing Kogi West who said he would run the State with the “fear of God” if elected, added that he would be “a governor for all” regardless of ethnic differences.

“As you’re aware, His Royal Majesty, in the space of 4 years as senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I did 19 projects in your Kogi LGA. I have a very special relationship with Kogi and by the grace of God, when elected as governor, I’ll focus attention on the needs of our people, particularly the ecological challenges in this area,” the PDP candidate vowed.

“We are not unaware that the major business in this area is agriculture, trading and transportation. We shall make these ventures the focus of our administration by providing incentives that will encourage our people.

“I will be a Kogi governor that will govern our state with the fear of God. I will run an all-inclusive governance not as an Igala, Ebira, Okun, Kakanda, Bassa, Koto or Nupe governor but as a governor for all under the guidance of the Almighty God.

“I congratulate you as the leader of the Kogi west traditional rulers and I pray that under your leadership, Kogi West will produce a governor. I, therefore, seek your blessings as we go into the polls.”

Recall that on April 16, Melaye won the PDP primary for the Kogi gubernatorial election scheduled for November 11, defeating Idoko Ilonah, his closest challenger by 189 votes.