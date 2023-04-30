I’m Comfortable With A Cheating Partner, So Long He Still Loves Me — BBNaija’s Doyin

TV reality star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, said she’s comfortable with a cheating partner as long as he still loves her.

She disclosed this during an episode of her podcast, ‘Doyin’s Corner’ which featured colleagues, Beauty and Modella.

According to Doyin, she does not define loyalty as the act of being faithful because she believes that if her partner cheats, it doesn’t mean they do not love their partner.

She said; “My partner can love me but still cheat on me. But I don’t think that because he has cheated, he doesn’t love me. For me, my definition of loyalty is not, don’t cheat me.

“I’m just trying to be realistic in my relationship. For me, I will say I want a partner that he will tell me, babe, I’m travelling for six months, I can not promise you that I will be loyal for six months.”

Beauty and Modella, however disagreed with her, stating that relationships make sense when it is one man to one woman.

Meanwhile, Doyin also revealed that she doesn’t go through her boyfriend’s phone, saying she doesn’t bother herself about monitoring her partner anymore because she has been through a lot.