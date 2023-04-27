In 2018 Adeboye Prophesied I’ll Emerge Next Osun Governor – Adeleke

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, anointed him back in 2018 and predicted his emergence as governor.

While speaking in Ifewara, Osun State, on Wednesday during the opening of Jennifer Etuh Medical Centre and Skills Acquisition Centre, the former senator said when the prophesy did not immediately come to manifestation, he was not discouraged.

According to him, provision of the health facility aligned with his administration’s free medical and surgical initiative, through which over 20,000 vulnerable residents got treated for different ailments.

Adeleke said, “Pastor Adeboye anointed me in 2018 and said that I would be the next governor of Osun State. I have faith in his declaration. After I was cheated in 2018, I went back to school to prepare. I returned in 2022. The prophecy of Baba Adeboye started manifesting.

“Since I took over as the governor of the state, I have rolled out several initiatives. Part of it is Imole Medical Outreach. A leader must have the fear of God; I have the fear of God; that is why I am paying backlog of salaries that they owe pensioners and workers. A leader must do what is right for the people.”