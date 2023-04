The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Nasiru Idris, has been declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Kebbi State.

Idris was declared the winner by the Returning Officer for Kebbi State on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

READ MORE: Controversy As Wrong INEC Official Declares Binani Winner Of Adamawa Governor Poll

He defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Maj-Gen. Aminu Bande (rtd.).