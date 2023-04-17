INEC Declares Tambuwal, Wamakko, Dasuki Winners Of Sokoto NASS Supplementary Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday declared governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate as winner of Sokoto South Senatorial District.

Recall the February 25 National Assembly (NASS) elections in Sokoto State was declared inconclusive, with INEC in return fixing April 15 for the supplementary elections.

The Returning Officer for the Sokoto South Senatorial District, Abubakar Bagudo, declaring the results of the supplementary elections said Tambuwal of the PDP scored 100,860 to defeat Senator Ibrahim Danbaba of All Progressives Congress who got 95,884 votes along with others.

“Tambuwal having satisfied the requirements of law have been declared winner and returned elected,” Bagudo said.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer for the Sokoto North Senatorial District, Ibrahim Magawata, also returned Aliyu Wamakko, as winner of the Sokoto North Senatorial District.

Magawata said Mr Wamakko polled 141,448 votes to defeat the candidate of the PDP, Muhammadu Dan’Iya, who scored 118,445 votes.

“Magatakarda Aliyu Wamakko of the APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner of the election, and returned elected,” Magawata said.

Also, the Returning Officer of Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency for the supplementary polls, Abubakar Muhammad, returned Abdussamad Dasuki as winner of the election.

Muhammad disclosed Dasuki polled 47,317 votes to beat the candidate of the APC, Bala Kokani, who scored 34,282 votes along with others.