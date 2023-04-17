INEC Reacts As Commissioner Deployed To Adamawa Stripped Naked, Brutalised

The Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) has urged security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those who brutalised one of its national commissioners deployed to Adamawa State for Saturday’s supplementary governorship poll.

According to INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, disclosed this to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

He said, “If you see what is trending, two national commissioners were deployed to Adamawa State. One of them was brutalised, one of them was stripped naked. That will not be allowed to stand.

“The security agencies must unmask those who engaged in that particular act. They must be arrested, they must be investigated and they must be prosecuted. A national commissioner cannot be treated as if he or she is a common criminal.

“A former Vice Chancellor of Usman Dan Fodio University, a senior citizen was stripped naked and dragged. This commission will not allow that to stand.”

Okoye also said the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa, Yunusa Ari, has arrived Abuja over an invalid declaration of Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the governorship election.