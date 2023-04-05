Infinix Set To Add A New Addition To Its HOT Series

Infinix Nigeria is set to release a new addition to its HOT Series- the HOT 30 and HOT 30 Play smartphones. The HOT Series is well-known for its attractive entertainment and gaming features, and the HOT 30 and HOT 30 Play are no exception.

The HOT 30 series will be introduced in Nigeria with an exciting campus launch event at the University of Lagos on the 13th of April at the Unilag Sports Complex. It promises to be exciting with music performances, special appearances by top artists and celebrities, and fun engagement activities. The StormX train, supported by Google and other brand partners, will move to the University of Abuja, University of Ibadan, and University of Port Harcourt to engage fans and customers.

The HOT 30 series offers significant upgrades to its processor, display, charging, and camera features, making it the perfect device for game enthusiasts, young professionals, picture lovers, and anyone focused on the overall performance of their device.

Infinix, which prides itself as constantly evolving in technology and current trends, has partnered with the famous battle royale game, Free Fire to consolidate the “Strong performance+Long-lasting Fun.” positioning of the Hot series.

To be updated about the launch of the HOT 30 series and its exciting features, follow and engage with Infinix on their social media pages: