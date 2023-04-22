Innoson Commissions Vehicles Powered By Liquidified Natural Gas To Ease Fuel Crisis

Nigeria’s indigenous automobile manufacturing company, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, IVM, has unveiled its latest innovation, Innoson Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG and Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, vehicles.

The vehicles which comprises of truck, bus, and cars was unveils at its factory in Nnewi, Anambra state.

Speaking during the launch, the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, stated that the new vehicles represent great advancement in the manufacturing industry and indeed the pride of Nigeria and Africa.

“It’s a great thing to see what we witness in other parts of the world, in our own home. I encourage the Nigerian government and individuals to patronize Innoson Vehicles as that’s a sure way of partnering with the greatness we saw here today”

On local manufacturing, the Chairman of the South East Directorate MAN, Lady Ada Chukwudozie assured manufacturers of an improved environment for production as plans for better electricity in the southeast are ongoing. She encouraged the IVM brand to keep blazing the trail in car manufacturing.

“We are very happy with the factory tour of Innoson Vehicles, He is a trailblazer in car manufacturing in Nigeria, the blacksmith of Africa and our leaders are here to pay homage”.

Members of MAN, BOI, NNDDC, and many other leaders across the manufacturing and Oil and Gas sector were present at the launch of the Innoson LNG/CNG Truck, Bus, and Cars.

The founder of Innoson Vehicles, Chief Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma referred to CNG vehicles as an idea whose time has come. Adding that the newly launched vehicles were produced to enhance transportation at a reduced cost.

The serial entrepreneur recalled how BOI has been instrumental in the creation of his industries and in boosting his entrepreneurial capacity.

He also urged everyone who wants to join the manufacturing industry to not be deterred from taking that step to produce what can solve problems in society.

“When we started, I started with nothing in terms of investors but I went to the Bank of Industry, did a presentation for them and they accepted to help. Most of the equipment I buy for my factory is from them. As you know, the Vehicle manufacturing industry is the industry of all industries. So go ahead and launch that production company. I will buy materials or parts from you once you begin. There is room for more people in the car manufacturing industry”.