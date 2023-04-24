Insecurity: Calabar Church Seeks Suspension Of 2023 Census

The Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Calabar, has urged the Federal Government to suspend the national population and housing census pending when security will improve.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIAN had earlier reported that the FG had announced that nationwide population census would commence on the May 23, 2023.

The Synod also frowned at the harsh economic situation in the country where majority of the citizenry exist on the breadline and called on President Buhari to revive the economy.

The Diocese made this known in a communique signed by Most Rev. (Amb.) Chimezuo Nwankpa, JP the Methodist Arch Bishop of Calabar and issued at the end of its 47th Annual Synod held at Wesley Cathedral, Calabar.

Other signatories are the Lay President Dame Prof. Mirinda Dosunmu, KJW as well as Elder Offisong Unoh, Chairman of the Communique Committee.

In its nine point Communique, the Synod held that “taking into consideration, the high level of insecurity in the country, where some areas are being occupied by Boko Haramists, bandits and other undesirable elements, who visit mayhem and their reign of terror on the helpless inhabitants, it would be impossible for the enumerators to access such trouble spots.”

The Synod also lamented the high unemployment rate in a Nigeria and advised the youths and unemployed to engage in skills acquisition and employ same to earn dignified livelihood and escape the clutches of poverty and frustration.

Sympathizing with victims of the Ukraine – Russian and the perennial Isreal-Palestine wars, the Synod calls for God’s intervention in the cessation of hostilities and also tasked the federal government on the evacuation of it’s citizens.

The Synod appealed to all aggrieved contestants in the just concluded general elections to seek redress in the law courts rather than resorting to unlawful means.

The Synod exhorted all Nigerians to show love and tolerance to one another and not allow our varies ethnicities, religious beliefs and languages to cause division among us.

This year’s 2023 Synod had as theme: Contending for the faith, in consideration of the prevalent moral decadence and heresy in our society.