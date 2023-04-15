It’s Time For Reconciliation, Reformation Of Nigeria — Okotie To Politicians

Reverend Chris Okotie, a former presidential candidate of Fresh Democratic Party (FDP), and founder of Household of God Church, Ikeja, Lagos has broken his silence after a brief hiatus following the general election.

Speaking on Friday through Ladi Ayodeji, his media adviser, in Lagos, Okotie said he was canvassing what he calls The Okotie Option (TOKO) as a template that could bring about the Nigerian Reformation.

According to him, the reformation is anchored on four major components namely reconciliation, reconstruction, solidarity and a new foundation for development.

He noted that the fierce contests and contentions between politicians before, during and after the polls, have justified his call for a new constitution.

“It is time for Reconciliation, it is time for Reconstruction, it is time to join hands in solidarity, it is time to lay the foundation for posterity. it is time for TOKO. The Reformation of Nigeria is now!’

READ ALSO: Why Winner Of 2023 Presidential Election Will Struggle To Fulfill Promises – Okotie

The cleric maintained that ad-hoc amendments of the constitution as proposed by some would not lead to any serious reformation because the current constitution upon which the general election was held, has only produced greater division in the polity as being experienced.

The restructuring exponent decried his warning that the country should be restructured before the election was to avoid post-election crisis and create the right atmosphere for the peaceful development of Nigeria.

While promising that the TOKO campaign would continue, he urged Nigerians to take part in the national dialogue he is promoting to engender equity, peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

Okotie further asked the political gladiators to sheath their swords and come to the round table to fashion out how to restructure the country.

“At the end of this campaign, we shall compile the various submissions and send a memorandum to the President, the National Assembly, and other key stakeholders,” Okotie added.