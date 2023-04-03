‘I’ve Gone Through A Lot Of Training’ – Phyna Apologies Over Unpleasant Behaviour

Big Brothe Naija season 7 winner, Phyna, has admitted that she is not proud of her recent six months of popularity due to her contrasting background.

In the viral video she apologised to her fans to pardon her for her frequent tantrums while she blame her upbringing to be the cause.

Phyna further stated she now had six months of experience as a star, begging with her fans to overlook her flaws.

She said, “Hi everyone, it’s been six months now since I won the show Big Brother Naija season 7, and for the past six months, a lot has gone up, and many things have happened, and I want to use this medium to say I’m really sorry if I have offended a lot of people for the past six months.

”I have gone through a lot of training on how to be now. Because I believe you should understand that someone with a background such as mine, who gains fame and money all of a sudden, will need time.

“So I have gotten six months, the past six months is not a period that I will say I’m proud of.”