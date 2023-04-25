Iwuanyanwu Emerged President-General Through Doctrine Of Necessity – Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, says the emergence of elder statesman, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu to succeed late George Obizor as president general of the Igbo body was justified.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that a faction of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo kicked against Iwuanyanwu’s emergence, calling it unconstitutional and illegal.

But, Alex Ogbonnia, the spokesman of the organisation, in a chat with Leadership explained that the body applied the ‘doctrine of necessity’ in selecting Iwuanyanwu.

According to him, Iwuanyanwu will be presented to the highest decision making organ of Ohanaeze, Imeobi next Sunday.

Ogbonnia, however urged those criticising the emergence of the elder statesman to allow peace to reign in Igboland.

He added that Igbo elders met in Owerri and after their deliberations, resolved to select Iwuanyanwu as the successor to George Obizor who had joined his ancestors.

The spokesman furthered that it is only when the majority of Imeobi members fail to endorse Iwuanyanwu that an election will be conducted.

While insisting the former presidential candidate remains the best option, he maintained that Igbos needed an Ohanaeze president that will be respected by the governors within their jurisdiction.

“He will be presented to Imeobi on Sunday for endorsement, doctrine of necessity was applied, those who are kicking against have not met anywhere to talk about alternative, we need peace in Igboland,” he said.

He further noted that Iwuanyanwu has the clout and financial weight to hold the position, adding they wanted somebody who has made it in life to occupy the position.

Meanwhile, Iwuanyanwu on Monday said that he accepted to be the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide due to unbearable pressure from Ndigbo both in Nigeria and in diaspora.

The elder statesman disclosed this when he received the Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA) Imo State branch members, who paid him a courtesy visit in his Glass House Office, Owerri for accepting the clarion call by Ndigbo to take over the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

He said: “when the issue was mentioned to him, he and his family objected to it based on certain principles.”

According to him when the pressure became unbearable, insisting that Ndigbo needed him because of their precarious situation in the socio-economic- political development in the present day Nigeria, he accepted the call.