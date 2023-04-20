Iwuanyanwu Knows His Emergence As Ohanaeze President General Is Unconstitutional – Elders Council

Another faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide says the emergence of Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the body’s president-general as unconstitutional and illegal.

Information Nigeria had reported that a delegation of the Imo Elders Council led by its chairman, Cletus Ilomuanya, presented Iwuanyanwu to Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday to be adopted as president-general.

Iwuanyanwu’s appointment followed the death of the former Ohanaeze’s Secretary-General, George Obiozor.

However, the Ozobu-led elders’ council wondered why the elder statesman would subject himself to such illegality when he was part of those that amended Ohanaeze’s Constitution in 2004.

The position of the elders was disclosed on Thursday to newsmen by the secretary general of the organisation, Okechukwu Isiguzoro.

According to the them, “Iwuanyawu’s appointment as Ohanaeze president is unconstitutional, the processes of assumption of any office in Ohanaeze as enshrined in our constitution as amended in 2004 says ‘in the sudden death of any officer, there must be a bar election approved by the and Imeobi and ratified by the general assembly.’

“Iwuanyawu was the chairman of strategy and planning of Ohanaeze in 2004; hence we are wondering why a man who was part of amending the constitution would fall victim.

READ ALSO: Imo Elders, Uzodinma Adopt Iwuanyanwu As Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide President General

“After due consultation with the leaders counsel led by Prince Richard Ozobu that the premise on assumption of office is clearly written in article 11, 12, and 13 of Ohanaeze Constitution, and anything that falls short of the stipulation should be disregarded by the general public.

“The Bishop committee led by Bishop Chukwuma and Opoto of Methodist Church in Umuahia is the only way out in Ohanaeze’s issues. The amended recommendations of the bishops and recommendations of Igbo clerics must be followed to resolve the quagmire in Ohanaeze.

“What we are saying is whatever was done not in accordance with Ohanaeze’s constitution of articles 11, 12, and 13 is a sham and can never stand the test of time. Whatever Iwuanyanwu did was illegal and not pending on any Ndigbo.

“Ndigbo will not recognize any assumption of office that violates articles 11, 12, and 13 of Ohanaeze’s constitution.

“Any assumption of office not approved by Ime-obi is null and void; it’s unconstitutional and illegal.

“Any decision not approved and testified by the general assembly is not recognized by Ohanaeze’s Constitution.

“Where death occurs, the constitution states clearly that a replacement must come through bar election. Looking at this, the elders of Ohanaeze are surprised that how is it that a man who was the Chairman of Ohanaeze’s Strategy and Planning in 2004 when the constitution was amended would allow himself to be used to advance illegality and be declared the occupier of a position he is not.

“The elders of Ohanaeze does not recognize or assumption of office that came through the back door, who did not meet the requirement of the constitution, who was not approved by Ime-obi, and ratified by the general assembly.”