Iyare Motors CEO, Abel Omoruyi Is Dead

The Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Iyare Motors, Abel Omoruyi, has reportedly died on Friday night.

Iyare Motors, which operates all over the country, is headquartered in Benin City, Edo State.

READ ALSO: Missing Enugu APGA Governorship Aspirant Reportedly Found Dead

A statement issued by the Edo State Government and signed by the Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday, said Omoruyi would be sorely missed by the people of the state.

The governor described the late businessman as a “thoroughbred businessman and philanthropist extraordinaire” who was a rallying point for the advancement of the transport sector in Edo State and Nigeria.

“He was a visionary, beacon of hope, and a rare breed of leader who epitomized the very best of the human spirit. His unwavering commitment to excellence, doggedness, and penchant for innovation will remain a shining example for generations to come,” he said.