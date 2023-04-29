Joseph Yobo, 219 Others Inaugurated Into Committee Members For Fubara’s Swearing-In

Former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo, and 219 others have made it into the committee to plan the inauguration of the incoming Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The 220-member committee will be chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo.

It was gathered that members of the committee, were picked from the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs), professions and gender, as well as from the opposition political parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Wike admonished members of the committee that it was a call to responsibility to serve the people of Rivers State to make the state proud.

He said: “Members of the committee were sworn-in today by the Governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt. Members are to prepare and ensure a successful swearing-in ceremony for the Governor-elect of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, come May 29, 2023”.

Among those sworn in include: Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, Spokesman PDP Campaign council, Mrs Ibim Semenitari former Managing Director, Nigeria Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chris Finebone, Commissioner for Information and Communications, among others.