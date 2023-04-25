Kemi Olunloyo Reveals Alleged Reason For Kunle Remi’s Snub By AMVCA, Vows To Expose Senior Colleague Involved

Investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed why actor Kunle Remi was snubbed by the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, despite his outstanding performance in Kunle Afolayan’s “Anikulapo” movie.

After the film secured 16 nominations, many were surprised when Kunle Remi was not included on the nomination list.

Olunloyo took to social media to reveal the reasons behind the snub, stating that Remi was allegedly excluded due to his disrespect for a senior colleague and for stepping on some toes in the industry.

According to Olunloyo, Remi’s previous claim that a senior actor attempted to coerce him into homosexuality was the reason for his exclusion from the prestigious awards.

“Actor Kunle Remi was snubbed in the AMVCA Nominations despite a stellar performance in the Kunle Afolayan movie. Why? Alleged ‘disrespect’ for a senior colleague. He was said to have been excluded because he allegedly stepped on some toes in the industry following an interview he granted an online platform some weeks back where he alleged that a certain popular figure tried to lure him into homosexuality,” she wrote.

“Shame that the same movie bagged 16 nominations, and he didn’t get one. That’s the Nigerian movie industry for you.

“I WILL NAME THAT SENIOR COLLEAGUE WHEN I RETURN TO YOUTUBE THIS WEEK AFTER A 6 MONTH REBRANDING BREAK.” she added