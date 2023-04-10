Keyamo Concurs As Itse Sagay Slams Obidients Over Bullying

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has backed the chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay, who slammed Labour Party (LP) supporters, over social media bullying against Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka.

Information Nigeria had reported that Sagay while fielding questions on a Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday night condemned the attack on Soyinka’s personality.

According to Sagay, an election is not won by social media insults and the LP supporters cannot use outbursts of anger to determine how the country is ruled

He warned that Peter Obi’s supporters should desist from online bullying and re-strategize for the 2027 election, or else it will affect their chances to win the hearts of people as they may suffer the same fate.

His words: “I have watched the interview with Professor Soyinka, and I accept his view totally that you cannot use vehement and outbursts of anger to control how this country is to be ruled. You cannot say it must be me or body else, and I certainly accept all Soyinka’s views, I have seen the insults being poured on him on social media, and this is the point that we are making, we won’t win an election by insults on social media.

“You just put people off the next time you come, it would be concluded that you are not fit to rule or be in a ruling party, because they would think that is how you are going to terrorize the country. So what is been done by members of the Labour Party is contrary to the interest of the Labour Party in the future.

“I expect them as you people that they should start planning so that they can do their best and the party can do its best the possibility of winning is always there instead of abusing and threatening everyone on social media. They will continue to suffer the same fate, I’m afraid.”

In response, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, via Twitter on Monday, commended Itse Sagay, saying the LP supporters will see the full result of online bullying in the next election.

“Finally, some voices of reason. They will see the full result in the next 4 years!” he tweeted.