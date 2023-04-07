Kidnapped Retired Immigration Officer Found Dead In Nasarawa

A retired officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr. Jacob Agada has been found dead few hours after he was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Nasarawa State.

According to The Sun, the deceased was kidnapped around 9pm on Thursday night April 6, while returning to his residence located in Ombi II, Lafia Local Government Area of the state.

His corpse was found few hours later along the road, beside Golden Embassy Hotel, Ombi II-Lafia. He was aged 64.

A family friend of the deceased who confirmed the incident to The Sun, expressed sadness and regret over the loss of their loved one.

READ ALSO: Demanding Overthrow Of Elected Government Is Treasonable, Attracts Death Penalty — APC

The friend revealed that Mr. Agada was kidnapped by the hoodlums who were hiding not far from his gate. The retired officer lived just beside Agaya hotels. The friend also called for prayers for the departed and an end to the insecurity challenges in the Ombi II, Danka, and Kwandare axis in recent times.

Meanwhile, residents of the area have lamented the rising spate of insecurity and called on the relevant authorities to urgently intervene in order to safeguard lives and property.

A community leader simply identified as Danladi stressed that the area is gradually becoming kidnappers’ den.

The Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, also confirmed the incident during a phone conversation with The Sun.