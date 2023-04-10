Kidnappers Release Ex-Nasarawa Deputy Governor, Gye-Wado

Onje Gye-Wado, a former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, recently abducted, has regained freedom after a ransom of N4 million was paid.

Information Nigeria had reported that unknown gunmen in the early hours of Friday, kidnapped the former deputy governor.

The gunmen abducted the politician from his residence in Gwagi village of Wamba Local Government Area.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, confirming the development in a press release, said the assailants forcefully broke into Gye-Wado’s residence.

The abductors reached out to Gye-Wado’s family on phone to make a demand of N70 million for his release but the family negotiated from N2 million and later N3.5 million, eventually paying N4 million before he was released.

“The kidnappers collected the ransom near Mada Hills Secondary School in Akwanga, with 200 naira recharge card, after which he was freed from their den close to Angwan chiyawa, close to those hills between Akwanga and Nasarawa Eggon,” a family source told Daily Trust.

Gye-Wado was however taken back to the Palace of the paramount ruler of Wamba, Oriye Rindre, Lawal Musa Nagogo, upon his release.

Also confirming the release via a text message was a former NUJ chairman and former commissioner of information in the State, Dogo Shamma.

“To God be the Glory Prof. Onje, has finally been released from the hands of kidnappers just now,” Shamma said.