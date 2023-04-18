KWASU Wins N12.5m TETFUND Research Grant

As part of efforts to increase research based system in Nigeria tertiary institution, researchers from Kwara State University have been awarded N12.5 million naira research grant from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund( TETFUND).

According to report from News Agency of Nigeria, The research will be conducted by a team led by Dr Olayinka Yusuf on “Influence of Cultural and Demographic Attributes on the Spread and Containment of Coronavirus Pandemic in Nigeria.’’

The varsity’s Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, stated on Monday in Ilorin that he received a letter notifying the university about the award.

The letter was signed by the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Mr Sonny Echono. It stated that the grant was awarded under the 2021 National Research Fund intervention.