La Liga Leaders Barca Drop More Points In Draw Against Getafe

Barcelona have failed to score for a third consecutive game as they were held to a goalless La Liga draw at Getafe.

Raphinha and Alejandro Balde both hit the post in quick succession in the first half and Barca were unable to find a breakthrough.

Sunday’s draw follows a stalemate against Girona on Monday, and a 4-0 Copa del Rey loss to Real Madrid.

Despite their goalscoring struggles, Barca hold an 11-point lead over Madrid with nine league games remaining.

The visitors hit the woodwork twice in a matter of seconds on 25 minutes – Raphinha went through one-on-one straight from a Marc-Andre ter Stegen goal-kick but his shot struck the inside of the post, falling to Balde whose mis-hit effort cannoned back off the same upright.

Raphinha also came closest after the break for the visitors, but his shot from the edge of the area was palmed away by Getafe keeper David Soria with 15 minutes remaining.

Barca manager Xavi also saw Sergi Roberto forced off with a hamstring injury midway through the first half.

They host Atletico Madrid next week, with Diego Simeone’s side earning their sixth straight league win on Sunday with a 2-1 victory at home over Almeria.

Antoine Griezmann scored twice as third-placed Atletico moved back to two points behind Real, and 12 points clear of fifth in the Champions League qualification race.