Lagos CP Removes DPO Over Extortion By Officers Under Him

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa has dismissed the Divisional Police Officer of the Okokomaiko Division, Emmanuel Edebagha, over his failure to monitor the officials in his unit efficiently.

Edebagha’s men had been indicted for extortion and misconduct.

The police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday, April 15.

“CP Idowu Owohunwa has ordered the immediate removal of DPO Okokomaiko for his lack of supervision of his men.

“CP Owohunwa has also ordered the commencement of disciplinary action against him and all his indicted officers (who are already in the state headquarters),” Hundeyin tweeted.

The disciplinary action against the police officials followed a report that some officials attached to the Okokomaiko division extorted the sum of N100,000 from their victim.

The report alleged that the police forcefully obtained money from him despite not finding anything incriminating on him.