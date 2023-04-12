Lagos Govt Commences Investigation Into Banana Island Building Collapse

The Lagos State Government has commenced the investigation of a building collapse which occured in the Banana Island area of the state.

This was disclosed in a press release titled “LASG Investigating Collapsed Building In Banana Island” signed by the Lagos state Public Affairs Deputy Director, Mukaila Sanusi on Wednesday.

It reads, “An unapproved 7-floor building under construction has collapsed in Banana Island, Lagos State, this evening.

“Few who sustained injuries are being treated. There is no fatality. This unfortunate incident happened while casting was being done.

“The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins was immediately on site to assess the situation and flag- off investigation.

“We ask members of the public to remain calm and expect further information from the ministry as we know more.”