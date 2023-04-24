LASTMA Rescues Accident Victims, Recovers 100 Used Baby Diapers

Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have saved three severely injured victims in an accident at Moshalashi Roundabout, in the Iyana-Ipaja area of the state.

The agency disclosed this on Monday in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, noting that the victims are two males and a female.

It added that a preliminary investigation carried out revealed that over-speeding was the cause of the accident.

“Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority on Monday rescued three severely injured accident victims (two males and a female) at Moshalashi Round-About inward Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

“LASTMA Akanji Wasiu (Bravo 16) who led the rescue operations confirmed that the accident involved three vehicles, a Mazda commercial bus (FKJ 88 XH), a Tricycle (Keke Napep KJA 369 QM) and a white Camry car (KJA 351 HG) on the main carriageway at Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a white Camry car lost control due to overspeeding and hit a commercial tricycle from the rear while the tricycle went off balance and obstructed another up-coming fully loaded Mazda commercial bus going to Iyana-Ipaja.

“The rescued three accident victims were immediately rushed to different Hospitals by their relatives but, unfortunately, one of the rescued accident victims (male) reportedly died along the road to the hospital.

“The vehicles involved in the accident were immediately removed from the road to avoid impeding the free flow of traffic and were handed over to Policemen from Gowon Estate Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigations,” the statement partly read.

The agency also disclosed that one of the rescued passengers was found with over 100 baby diapers and a large sum of money.

The statement added that the passenger has been handed over to the police for further investigations.

“One of the passengers inside the commercial tricycle involved in the accident was however caught with more than 100 pieces of used small children’s Diapers (Pampers) with a huge sum of money of different denominations and was immediately handed over to Policemen at the scene of the accident.

“The General Manager of LASTMA Mr Bolaji Oreagba who stated that it was a ‘man-made’ accident which could have been prevented if over-speeding was avoided, maintained that the government had embarked on regular public education on the danger inherent in over-speeding by both private, commercial and trucks drivers across the State.

“Mr. Oreagba however warned the motoring public to always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition, particularly the brake system before driving on Lagos roads.”